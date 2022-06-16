Even though Utah is in a drought, you can keep your grass green and healthy

Utah is in a drought, but you can still keep your grass green.

Ron Adams is the Turf and Landscape Professional for Utah County's IFA Country Stores and is one of the best experts in the state for building and prepping baseball fields, golf courses, city parks and landscapes of all types.

He joined us to talk about steps you can take to keep water use down during a drought while keeping your lawn green and healthy.

Lawn/Soil Surfactants are treatments that help improve soil quality, allowing water and grass roots to penetrate deeper into the soil.

Adams says Revive and Aqua-drive are IfA's recommended surfactants. They both contain wetting agents that help keep the lawn green while using less water.

Aqua-Drive is a water penetration product that has been shown to infiltrate soil nearly twice as fast as untreated water. This drives water to where it's needed which means less water waste on your lawn and crops.

Revive is a soil treatment made from a combinations of surfactants and fertilizers that not only helps penetrate deeper into compacted soils, but also contains iron which helps thicken and turn your lawn dark green.

Adams says these products are great for large landscapes and any homeowner's yard.

For more information and store locations, please visit: IFACountryStores.com.