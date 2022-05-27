Watch
Even though Utah is in a drought, you can still plant a beautiful garden with these tips

It's no secret Utah is in a drought, but that doesn't mean you can't still grow a beautiful garden.
Posted at 1:31 PM, May 27, 2022
Even though Utah is in a drought you can still plant a beautiful garden with a little planning.

Beuna Tomalino, owner of Basil and Rose, says there are things you can do, including being mindful of what plants you have in your garden.

She says there are a lot of drought-tolerant plant options, not just cacti and yucca.

Beuna also says it's important to improve your soil, through composting, BioCar, pellets and mulch.

Be sure to plant in the appropriate location for the plant, whether it needs sun or shade.

Basil and Rose has unique gardening supplies, organic gardening products, classes and more.

You can visit the store at 2110 Orchard Drive in Bountiful, Utah.

Or learn more at basilandrose.com.

