Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Ever wonder what really makes a great cup of coffee? Find out at Utah Food Fest!

Utah Food Festival
(The Place Advertiser) - Every wondered what makes a cup of coffee great? Find out at the Utah Food Fest.
Posted

Ever wonder what really makes a great cup of coffee? You can find out at the Utah Food Fest happening Saturday & Sunday, May 3 & 4, 2025.

Tom Wilson with Caffe Ibis will be teaching a workshop on "Coffee Brewing Variables", which explores how time, temperature, turbulence, and grind size all affect coffee.

It will help you understand the "why" behind your favorite brew.

The Utah Food Festival celebrates Utah and the Mountain West region's rich culinary heritage from ancient ancestral foods to contemporary fare.

In addition to workshops, attendees can shop from local artisans.

You can learn more at nhmu.utah.edu.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere