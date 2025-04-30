Ever wonder what really makes a great cup of coffee? Find out at Utah Food Fest!

Ever wonder what really makes a great cup of coffee? You can find out at the Utah Food Fest happening Saturday & Sunday, May 3 & 4, 2025.

Tom Wilson with Caffe Ibis will be teaching a workshop on "Coffee Brewing Variables", which explores how time, temperature, turbulence, and grind size all affect coffee.

It will help you understand the "why" behind your favorite brew.

The Utah Food Festival celebrates Utah and the Mountain West region's rich culinary heritage from ancient ancestral foods to contemporary fare.

In addition to workshops, attendees can shop from local artisans.

You can learn more at nhmu.utah.edu.