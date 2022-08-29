Every child deserves a childhood free from sexual abuse

1 in 5 children in the United States will be sexually abused before they turn 18 year old.

In Utah, the numbers are higher than the national average and the prevalence of child sexual abuse is frequently underestimated.

Saprea currently has a digital campaign underway in Utah to increase awareness of this silent issue that is happening in our own neighborhoods and communities.

Back-to-school is a good time for parents to begin talking about this issue with their kids.

Saprea has free helpful resources to help parents begin age-appropriate conversations with their children.

For more information please visit: saprea.org.