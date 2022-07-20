Every day is a new experience for customers at NPS

NPS has been in business for more than 50 years, started by Kelly and Elaine Farmer.

Today it has grown to four locations and 600 employees!

NPS gets products from all over the world, so they have many unique things you won't find anywhere else in Utah.

They sell everything from groceries to produce, frozen food, deli items, clothing, home decor, electronics, hardware, tools, health and beauty products. You can also find high-end products at NPS, like designer jewelry, watches, clothing, purses and more.

A lot of it comes from overstocked, unclaimed and refused shipments, so they are sold at 30 to 70 percent off. NPS also has weekly sales with extra percentages off the already low prices.

They constantly restock, all day, every day. So, every day is like a new experience for the customer.

You can find them at:

1600 South Empire Road, SLC

1601 South Empire Road, SLC (there's an auction at this location each week)

1150 North Main Street, Layton

475 North State Street, Orem

NPS also gives back to the community and donates to charity. They do Soles

for Shoes where they recently donated more than 6,000 pairs of shoes. They also donate books to different charities and medical supplies as well.

You can learn more at npsstore.com.