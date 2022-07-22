Every member of your family can have their fave flavor of pie

Flake Pie Co. makes personal sized pies so that every member of your family can enjoy their fave flavor.

They use the freshest ingredients in their bakery to make the pies and Flakies, which are gourmet hand pies.

And now, you can also get Flake Shakes!

Plus, celebrate Pioneer Day or "Pie and Rootbeer" day with one of their rootbeer flavors and a pie.

They are constantly coming up with new flavors like:

You were MINT for me

Fluffy mint cream

Oreo and cream cheese cake bites

Caramel and dark chocolate syrup drizzle

Fresh whipped cream

Oreo crust

MANIC SUNDAE

Strawberry cream

Banana

Fresh whipped cream

Graham Cracker Crust

Sprinkles and ganache drizzle

Cherry on top and a waffle cone wedge

Flake Pie Co. has locations in South Jordan at 1665 Towne Center Dr #3, and in St. George, 471 E St. George Blvd.

For more information visit: flakepieco.com or follow them on Instagram @flakepieco.