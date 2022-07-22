Every member of your family can have their fave flavor of pie

Flake Pie Co. makes personal sized pies so that every member of your family can enjoy their fave flavor.
They use the freshest ingredients in their bakery to make the pies and Flakies, which are gourmet hand pies.
And now, you can also get Flake Shakes!
Plus, celebrate Pioneer Day or "Pie and Rootbeer" day with one of their rootbeer flavors and a pie.
They are constantly coming up with new flavors like:
You were MINT for me
- Fluffy mint cream
- Oreo and cream cheese cake bites
- Caramel and dark chocolate syrup drizzle
- Fresh whipped cream
- Oreo crust
MANIC SUNDAE
- Strawberry cream
- Banana
- Fresh whipped cream
- Graham Cracker Crust
- Sprinkles and ganache drizzle
- Cherry on top and a waffle cone wedge
Flake Pie Co. has locations in South Jordan at 1665 Towne Center Dr #3, and in St. George, 471 E St. George Blvd.
For more information visit: flakepieco.com or follow them on Instagram @flakepieco.