Every single one of Nothing Bundt Cakes is made fresh daily

There are almost 500 Nothing Bundt Cakes locations in the United States, including six right here in Utah.

You can find them in Salt Lake City, Sandy, Lehi, West Bountiful, Taylorsville and St. George.

Every single cake is made fresh daily in the store's bakeries from the best ingredients.

There are nine standard flavors plus a gluten-free option and a featured flavor that changes about every six weeks.

Nothing Bundt Cakes come in four different sizes and there are more than 40 different decorating options.

The decorations cover birthdays, holidays and "just because" occasions.

The decorated cakes make great gifts and are great for weddings and parties, or to eat on your own.

Each store location also has balloons, cards, candles and serving packages.

They deliver from each bakery and delivery is also available through Door Dash and Uber Eats.

You can find a location near you at NothingBundtCakes.com.