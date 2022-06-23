Every smile is different so fixing them shouldn't be "cookie cutter"

Your smile says a lot about you and if you're self-conscious about yours, Stubbs Dental can help!

Since every smile is different, Stubbs Dental doesn't use a cookie cutter approach to fixing them either.

They consult with each patient and come up with a custom smile design so each and every one walks away with their dream smile.

Dr. Kevin Clifford with Stubbs Dental in Murray & Lehi says if you have broken or chipped teeth, missing or decayed teeth or even dentures, you may want to consider the All-on-4 procedure.

The All-on-4 procedure is just four strategically placed dental implants that tackle several steps of dental implant treatment in a single appointment.

There are many benefits, including:

Functional teeth on the same day as implant surgery

Faster treatment with fewer dental appointments and a speedier recovery

Fewer implants, which make the procedure less invasive

Stubbs Dental has locations in Murray, Bountiful, Layton and Lehi.

Visit stubbsdental.com for more information or to make an appointment.