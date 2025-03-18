Every Tuesday is "Taco Tuesday" at Palamino in Park City

Every Tuesday is "Taco Tuesday" at Palamino, the sister bar of Riverhorse on Main Street in Park City.

Executive Chef and Co-Owner Seth Adams told Jenny Hardman that each week there will be three varieties of tacos to choose from including fish tacos and pulled pork.

But that's not all you can get at Palamino, they also have elevated bar food like sliders, all with an incredible view!

They also have live music and DJs, for après-ski and will continue entertainment through Spring and Summer.

Or if you prefer, grab a drink before or after your meal at Riverhorse, which offers all kinds of American cuisine and seasonal dishes.

Riverhorse is also offering an Easter Brunch, which is going to be tapas style.

You can order as you go, and indulge in an unlimited selection of small plates served a la carte.

For more information please visit: riverhorseparkcity.com.