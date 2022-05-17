"Every Utah child should use this program in the year before kindergarten." That's what a third-party research firm is saying about Waterford Upstart.

Kim Fischer, National Spokesperson for Waterford.org, joined us to tell us more about this local early education nonprofit program.

She says it was created in combination with the state legislature and it costs families nothing.

Waterford Upstart is used in the year before kindergarten, whether they are going to PreK or not.

The adaptive program is used 15 minutes a day, five days a week. Waterford Upstart gives families the tools they need to work with their children offline like a parent coach and push notifications to let them know how their children are doing, where they could use some additional support offline and exactly what parents can do to work with their child.

The average Waterford Upstart graduate enters kindergarten reading at a nearly first-grade level.

A computer and internet will also be provided to families that need it.

For more information and to get the program go to waterfordupstart.org