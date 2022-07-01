Everybody wants a doodle, and if you want one too, Dexter's your guy

Meet our Pet of the Week Dexter.

He's still a puppy, about give months old.. and he's a "doodle", but a little more of the lab than poodle.

Dexter loves playing and going on walks and he also loves to snuggle and nap.

He's a very calm dog, especially for a puppy. He doesn't bark a lot and he's very eager to please and knows how to sit, shake, give high fives, dance on his hand legs, play dead and more.

He's doing really well on potty training and learning his manners.

Dexter does well with other dogs and cats and has even been around rabbits and chickens without any issues.

Everyone who meets him falls in love instantly!

Dexter is available for adoption for $450. For more information, visit: hearts4paws.org.