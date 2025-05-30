Everyone will be talking about these three games you can play outside this summer

It's summer time, and the official time to get outside and play some games.

Darin Adams, One and Only Game King, says ,"There is a new crop of outdoor games that will make your gatherings the best ever. Whether it's a backyard BBQ, a family reunion, or a trip to Lake Powell, here are the three games everyone will be talking about."

He joined us with his top three picks.

Tetris Tumble XL

This is the game of the summer. It's big and bold and colorful. This is a combination of Tertis and Jenga. You balance oversized "Tetris-like" blocks on a rocking base while trying to make sure the giant tower doesn't tip over. There are different variations to play for difficulty level so that youngsters can play all the up to adults looking for a challenging game. You can find it here.

Rollors

This is a combination of lawn bowling, horseshoes, and bocce where you don't have to have much skill. You roll wooden discs on the lawn to try to get close to the target. You can get different points depending on how the disc ends up along with how close it gets.

You can find it here.

Spot It Giant

Many people are familiar with the classic Spot It game. Now it has gotten bigger. A LOT bigger. There are giant Spot It cards that you put on the ground. You can do relay races or chases around a circle or other variations. But you have to identify what symbol is on both your current card and the one you want to move to, before you can move. My favorite variation is the circle chase. You can find it here.

