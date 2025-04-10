Everyone would love Lisa's Popcorn in their Easter basket!

Popcorn is a great addition to any Easter basket!

With seasonal flavors like Easter Mix and Bunny Hop Munch, no one can resist Lisa's Popcorn.

They even have Chocolate Drizzled Marshmallow Popcorn and gluten-free options too.

Morgan Saxton was at the shop in Kaysville with owner Tanner Stone who says they stay busy year-round, but holidays (like the upcoming Easter holiday) are always super busy.

At any given time, you can find about 25 flavors in the store. Throughout the year they make at least 80 different flavors.

They also ship all over the world, and of course all over Utah! You can also get DoorDash to deliver right to your door.

There's a FREE Easter event at Lisa's Popcorn in Trolley Square in Salt Lake City from Noon -3pm.

So, get your orders in now at lisaspopcorn.com.