Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Everyone would love Lisa's Popcorn in their Easter basket!

Spring & Holiday flavors at Lisa's Popcorn
Lisa's Popcorn is ready for Easter!
Posted

Popcorn is a great addition to any Easter basket!

With seasonal flavors like Easter Mix and Bunny Hop Munch, no one can resist Lisa's Popcorn.

They even have Chocolate Drizzled Marshmallow Popcorn and gluten-free options too.

Morgan Saxton was at the shop in Kaysville with owner Tanner Stone who says they stay busy year-round, but holidays (like the upcoming Easter holiday) are always super busy.

At any given time, you can find about 25 flavors in the store. Throughout the year they make at least 80 different flavors.

They also ship all over the world, and of course all over Utah! You can also get DoorDash to deliver right to your door.

There's a FREE Easter event at Lisa's Popcorn in Trolley Square in Salt Lake City from Noon -3pm.

So, get your orders in now at lisaspopcorn.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere