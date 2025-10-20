Everything Senior Insurance can help you select the best Medicare plan for you

Everything Senior Insurance, is an insurance agency in Sandy that services the full state of Utah on Medicare health plans.

They specialize in helping clients find the best plans based on their needs and preferences. They work with a multitude of different insurance companies including United Health, Humana, Blue Cross, SelectHealth, Devoted Health, Molina, Mutual of Omaha, and more.

Then, once someone is on a plan, they provide robust year-round lifetime customer service.

We talked with Christian Brindle, CEO of Everything Senior Insurance, to learn more about the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP.

This acts as Medicare open enrollment where people on Medicare will be experiencing their plans changing and can make changes to other plans if they feel there might be other fits. Those dates are 10/15-12-7, and everything kicks in 01/01/026.

Christian says there are a lot of inundation seniors get during open season from people trying to get them to change their plans, including from a lot of bad actors and even scammers.

Its very important that Medicare recipients make good choices and work with someone trustworthy on their plan because it is very important and affects their ongoing healthcare.

Christian says, " There are more changes happening this open season than any in recent memory, so it is very important for Medicare recipients to have their plan compared before the deadline. We can do this with no fee or cost of any kind, and no obligation if their plan is still good for them."

Everything Senior Insurance is available year-round to answer questions for their clients as well as to look up information, provide them with updates when their plans go through changes especially during open season, and even helping with billing issues and fixing claims where the insurance was not billed correctly.

The staff is very good, well trained, and they "speak Medicare".

You can learn more at eseniorinsurance.com or by calling 801-255-5340.

