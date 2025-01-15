Everything Senior Insurance specializes in health, life and Medicare insurance-related products

Everything Senior Insurance is an insurance agency that specializes in health, life and Medicare insurance-related products.

They service the entire state of Utah and have helped thousands of clients over the past 10 years.

But, the name is new! They've re-branded from Christian Brindle Insurance Services to Everything Senior Insurance.

Christian Brindle says besides the name, nothing has changed. You will receive the same great service you have come to expect.

Christian says, "When I founded the company 11 years ago, I was very young. 20 or 21 I believe. At the time I thought it would be a great idea to name the company after myself. Fast forward to today, we are so much bigger of an organization than just me. We have a large staff, are licensed in 45 states, and service thousands of clients. It felt appropriate to reflect the great work and impact our whole team does, and not just me even though I am the face."

He explains why having the right insurance is so important. He says think of it as the "ultimate protection" to anything that is important to you.

In today's unpredictable world, it is a necessity and being covered properly is highly important he says.

Medicare is their specialty at Everything Senior Insurance, but they are also doing more and more 'Under 65' health policies and life insurance policies too.

You can find more information at eseniorinsurance.com.