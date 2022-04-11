Everything you need for Easter Baskets can be found at The Chocolate Covered Wagon

The Chocolate Covered Wagon has everything you need to fill those Easter baskets!

The store inside Gardner Village can make any day "sweet" with their assortment of handmade candy.

They even make their own salt water taffy with salt from the Great Salt Lake!

And, during Halloween season last year, they sold 21,000 caramel apples.

Now they're getting ready for Easter. Owner Cindy Robison says their most popular Easter item is their personalized Easter eggs that come in 11 flavors. You can also get the customized treats in the shape of bunnies.

Their treasure eggs are also very popular for kids. They're filled with goodness and then sealed with chocolate "glue". They come with a little wooden mallet that kids use to bust them open.

The sugar eggs are very fragile and very sweet and feature Easter creatures in the peephole.

The Chocolate Covered Wagon also has a second location in Sandy. You can find more information at chocolatecoveredwagon.com.