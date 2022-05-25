Everything you need for Memorial Day Weekend can be found at Lee's

Lee's Marketplace is your one-stop-shop for everything you need for Memorial Day Weekend.

Lee's has locally-grown mums for Memorial Day. They're grown in New Castle, Utah and Lee's will sell more than 25,000 mums this week.

Lee's also has a full selection of outdoor plants and flowers, hanging baskets, color bowls, and flowers and vegetables to plant in your garden.

There are also fresh bouquets, vases and sprays. You can order one custom, or choose from pre-made sprays in-store.

To find a store nearest you, visit leesmarketplace.com.