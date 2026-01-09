Everything you need to know before starting a home renovation project

Jasmine Roth has helped so many homeowners through renovations on HGTV and she's sharing her knowledge at the Salt Lake Home Show.

Ashley Hawk talked with Jasmine about things people need to know before starting a home renovation project.

She says the best place to start is slowing down and planning ahead. Before you pick finishes or start demo, you really need to unpack your why. Why are you renovating? Is it to make your home work better for your family, improve daily life, or prepare to sell someday? When you're clear on that, it keeps you from wasting time, money, and energy on decisions that don't actually support your goals.

The next big step is building a real renovation action plan. "I always tell people to account for every update in advance—flooring, cabinets, tile, lighting, hardware, even outlets. When you think through it all upfront, you avoid costly backtracking later. It also helps you create realistic cost projections and set expectations before work begins", she says.

Renovations are a domino effect. One small change can impact several others. Having everything mapped out helps translate your ideas onto paper and keeps your design and construction aligned.

If your project involves plumbing, electrical, or gas, you absolutely need a licensed professional. Contractors understand building codes, permits, and safety requirements. That expertise protects your home, your investment, and your family. Trying to cut corners there can lead to expensive—and dangerous—mistakes.

Jasmine also gave us tips to avoid "renovation regret". She says it's critical to set your budget and manage expectations right from the start. Renovations often take longer or cost more than planned, so you need to decide upfront how much flexibility you have. That way, surprises don't derail the entire project—or your peace of mind.

Timing is also an important part of the puzzle. Think about weather, school schedules, vacations, and daily routines. Renovating during the most convenient season for your family can make the process more manageable.

Always plan for delays. Shipping times can be months, and items can be backordered. Knowing delivery timelines helps determine start dates and keeps projects from stalling mid-renovation. Anticipating those delays makes the process far less stressful.

Jasmine will appear live on the Design Stage at the Salt Lake Home Show at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy.

Catch her Friday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. for a moderated Q&A followed by a meet-and-greet until 7:30, and again Saturday, Jan. 10 at 2 p.m., with a Q&A and meet-and-greet until 3 p.m.

The Home Show runs Friday through Sunday at the Mountain America Expo Center, 9575 South State Street in Sandy.

Show hours are Friday 2–9 p.m., Saturday 10–9, and Sunday 11–6.

Admission is $13 at the door, $11 online, $9 for seniors, and children 12 and under are free.

Friday is Hero Day and Teacher Appreciation Day, with one free ticket for active and retired military, first responders, and teachers with valid ID.

For details, visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.