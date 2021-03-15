Exciting events are coming to the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza this Spring!

The Living Planet Aquarium is offering personalized, Virtual Animal Encounters anywhere from one minute to an hour long.

Ashley Kerbs, Ambassador Animal Manager, says the short encounters are perfect for a special birthday message or other special occasion. Longer ones are great for kids or parties, she says.

Go to thelivingplanet.com/virtualencounters for more information.

Kerbs also told us there are a lot of exciting events coming up on the new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza this Spring!

The plaza is open every day, except in inclement weather. There are two playgrounds, a zip line, and a pathway to wander around.

At the end of April, the aquarium will have its first Night Under Lights event of the year!

Families are invited to picnic on the plaza and watch a light show on EECO with fun music.

There are food options available, but you are also welcome to bring your own food.

Kerbs says they're also planning to do a couple movie nights on the plaza this summer.

You can learn more about the plaza at thelivingplanet.com/plaza.