Excuse the construction: There are a lot of changes happening at Stubbs Dental

There are a lot of changes happening at Stubbs Dental, and patients are the one who will benefit.

Now with four locations to serve you in Layton, Bountiful, Murray and Lehi.

Stubbs Dental says please excuse the construction in Bountiful, they are turning it into a brand new state-of-the-art surgical center and an upgrade to a digital lab.

This will help improve patient experience, especially when it comes to the All-on-4 procedure.

Dr. David Stubbs, founder of Stubbs Dental, says typically, the All-on-4 method only requires four implants to secure your denture. And they can be done the same day as your teeth are pulled.

Right now Stubbs Dental is offering 20 percent off All-on-4 mouth dental implants with free consultation.

