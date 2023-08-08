Exotic Animal Expert Makes His Way To Utah

Meet some of the wildest creatures in the world!

Join Corbin Maxey and his exotic animals as they make a stop in Farmington this Labor Day.

Corbin Maxey is an internationally known animal expert and YouTuber with 2-billion views.

Explore the world of reptiles as Corbin introduces the audience to some of his friends, including iguana, lizards, snakes, and turtles.

Guests will learn facts about the animals, watch them interact, experience up-close encounters and photo opportunities.

This is part of Station Park's Family First Mondays events.

Join the fun every first Monday of every month, May – September from 5:30-7:30PM in Fountain Square.

Corbin Maxey is also founder of Cyprus Hill Animal Rescue, an non-profit. All donations go back to caring for the 30+ exotic, rescued animals cared for by Corbin himself.

