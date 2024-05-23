Expanding Comcast Internet services to Utahns everywhere

Where would we be without an internet connection today?

Comcast has announced it will continue to significantly expand its next-generation Xfinity network across several Utah counties over the next three years.

Some Utahns still don't have access to the internet or can't afford it.

Comcast’s Shawn Kessler joined Jenny Hardman to chat about the media and technology company's investment of more than $138 million to install hundreds of miles of new fiber highways.

The new fiber highways will be capable of delivering multi-gigabit speed and the planned expansions add to Comcast’s ongoing $500 million investment in Utah over the last three years.

This expansion will provide low-income individuals and families access to the Internet Essentials program, the nation’s largest broadband adoption program that has connected over 400,000 Utahns since 2011.

Internet Essentials offers eligible households high-speed internet for $9.95/month or Internet Essentials Plus for $29.95/month.

Comcast expects to complete this expansion in Utah by 2026.

You can learn more by visiting utah.comcast.com/network.