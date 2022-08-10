Experience a French bakery and café right here in Utah

Délice French Bakery and Café will take your taste buds on a trip to Paris with every bite you take!

From one of the biggest sellers, the mixed fruit tarts to some of their most popular sandwiches named the Croque Monsieur and the Croque Madame, your mouth will water for more.

Délice French Bakery and Café was opened in 2018 by Jean-Jacques Grossi and Akbar Matinkhah.

Jean-Jacques has been cooking since he was young in the South of France and brings his recipes to life every day.

You can dine in, or order out on their website or through DoorDash or UBER Eats.

Délice French Bakery and Café is located at 2747 South State Street in South Salt Lake.

To learn more and to see the full menu, visit: delicebakeryslc.com.

