Experience "Cinderella" like never before with Ballet West

Ballet West is bringing back a beloved fairy tale to the stage, and it will be unlike anything you've seen before.

Cinderella features brand new sets and costumes from The Royal Ballet, with Ballet West's costume shop leading the restoration and creation of the costumes.

The ballet is set to Sergei Prokofiev's masterful score, which was composed as a love letter to his wife while she was held in a Soviet internment camp.

You'll recognize Sergei Prokofiev as the same composer of Romeo and Juliet.

Choreographed by Sir Frederick Ashton, Cinderella stands out as the quintessential interpretation of the beloved fairy tale.

Cinderella showcases the full range of ballet storytelling with the perfect blend of classical technique and storytelling.

This ballet includes laugh-out-loud humor, featuring comedic stepsisters and their whimsical antics during their dress fittings, dancing class, and preparation for the ball.

Cinderella runs February 7-16, 2025 at the Janet Quinney Lawson Capitol Theatre.

Tickets start at just $29. Get your tickets today at balletwest.org.

