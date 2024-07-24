Experience life as a pioneer

Between 1856 and 1860 nearly 3,000 Latter-day Saint emigrants joined 10 handcart companies to make the trek from Nauvoo, Illinois to Salt Lake City, Utah.

The journey included about 650 handcarts each weighing hundreds of pounds.

Each day This Is The Place Heritage Park has available about an dozen handcarts for families to pull around a dusty trail to mimic the experience of the pioneers.

Although this represents a small portion of the emigrants lives, their journey was often very difficult given the often rough landscape and inclement weather.

Each child got to choose 10lbs of items to bring along the journey.

Learn more about the handcart experience here.

Ask your family to consider all your earthy possessions today and what you might take if asked to make the same journey and sacrifice.

One of the most popular and rewarding experiences This Is The Place Heritage Park offers is their Day Trek.

