Experience the magic of Disney On Ice Presents Mickey's Search Party at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City from November 7-10, 2024.

This show features performances on the ice and in the air as audience members become part of the stories.

The immersive experience puts families in the center of Moana's story, then with Miguel from Disney Pixar's Coco and more.

You can get more information at DisneyOnIce.com.