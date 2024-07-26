Experience the tastes of South Asia at the Indian Food Fair

The Indian Food Fair is the only festival in Utah which blends the flavors of South Asian countries like India, Pakistan Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan.

South Asian cuisines like these are known for their extensive use of spices, herbs, and ingredients, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian.

Visitors at the Fair can expect to find a wide array of dishes such as curries, Tandoori dishes, street food, rice, bread as well as sweets and desserts and special beverages.

Besides food, the festival will also showcase cultural performances like Indian classical and Bollywood dances by performers throughout the day.

There will also be shopping for handcrafted items like textiles (colorful scarves and fabrics), jewelry and decorative items that reflect Indian culture and craftsmanship.

Last but not least, there will be an artist doing Hanna art.

The Indian Food Fair is Saturday, August 3, 2024 from 11am-8pm at Liberty Park and admission is free.

For more information please visit: indianfoodfairs.com.