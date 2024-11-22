Experience Utah's largest holiday light show at Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point

Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point is Utah's largest holiday light show, featuring more than eight million lights and multiple shows!

It's open now through January 4, 2025 and is an outdoor 1.5 mile loop in the Ashton Gardens in Lehi, Utah.

Jenny Hardman found out that it's a full sensory experience including:

Sight: Over 8 million lights and multiple shows make this Utah's largest holiday light show.

Sound: Each area in Luminaria has it's own soundtrack, making for a fun experience to walk through each section

Touch: Family-friendly interactives like Shiny Steps and flower lights change color when you touch them.

Smell: Essential oils and other aromatics are used throughout Luminaria – peppermint in Candy Cane Lane, flower scent in the tulip area, etc

Taste: Food cottages in Luminaria Village and concessions near Fire & Ice provide hot chocolate, pretzels, mini-donuts, decorated sugar cookies, and other holiday treats for purchase.

New this year, the Tree of Life, an interpretive exhibit about the iconic story in the Book of Mormon.

To get your tickets visit thanksgivingpoint.org.

