Explore a mountain resort at night, be part of a jigsaw puzzle contest and play arcade games this week in Utah

You can explore the beauty of Solitude Mountain Resort at night this week! Snowshoe or cross-country ski by the light of the moon and hundreds of torches and candles that light the way around the Lake Flat and Silver Lake Trails on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Click here for more information.

Get ready to put your puzzle skills to the test at the Piece By Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Tournament on Saturday, January 10, 2026. This all-day event features three exciting levels of competition designed for puzzlers of all ages, including kids. It's going on at Legacy Junior High School in Layton. Click here for more information.

You can play classic and modern arcade games from Skeeball to Pac-Man at Millcreek Common through Saturday, January 10, 2025. For just $5 each, the entire family can compete for amazing prizes at Electric Alley! Click here for more information.

Don't forget, you only have a few days left to visit holiday displays including Luminaria at Thanksgiving Point and the Lantern Festival at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Both events only run through Saturday, January 10, 2026.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.