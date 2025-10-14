Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Explore Ken Garff Luxury Brands across the valley

Ken Garff selling luxury brands across Salt Lake Valley
Kenn Garff Luxury
Posted

Ferrari Salt Lake City is part of the Ken Garff Automotive Group, which offers an impressive lineup of luxury brands including Jaguar, Audi and Porsche.

When customers visit the luxury stores, they can expect help finding the right car for them by knowledgeable associates.

You can check out Ferrari Salt Lake City here or at it's location at 543 S State Street in Salt Lake City, as well as the new standalone Porsche dealership coming to Lehi in early 2026.

For more information about Ken Garff Automotive Group, visit kengarff.com.

