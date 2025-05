For this month's Lifetime Adventures on The PLACE, we visited Wasatch Mountain State Park.

You won't want to leave without taking an excursion with Wasatch Excursions.

They are Utah's premier guided and unguided ATV, UTV and snowmobile rental company so you can explore all 25,000 acres! You can learn more at wasatchexcursions.com.

Before you head out to any one of Utah's beautiful State Parks, make sure you're prepared for a fun and safe trip!

Get everything you need at Lifetime.com.