Explore Utah's beautiful backcountry on horseback

There's nothing like being on horseback in Utah's beautiful backcountry.

Rocky Mountain Outfitters in Heber Valley is the place to book your trip.

Brandon Petersen owns the company with his wife and says right now is a perfect time to see the leaves turning to fall colors.

But, he says the mountains on horseback are beautiful at any time of year. They not only offer guided fall tours, but also winter tours, which are magical, as well as spring and summer tours too.

You don't need to know how to ride a horse, they'll teach you everything you need to know.

Rocky Mountain Outfitters also offers winter sleigh rides, weather permitting.

And, you will want to book your spot in the light show at Jordanelle Reservoir, where you'll experience holiday lights from a horse-drawn carriage.

Brandon says it's best to book in advance, you can do that by goign to rockymountainoutfitters.com.