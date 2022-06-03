Watch
Explorer Corps is a great way to visit the natural history wonders in all of Utah's 29 counties

Explorer Corps is the Natural History Museum of Utah's (NHMU) statewide edu-adventure program designed to introduce Utahns and visitors to the natural history wonders that exist in every single county.

It runs through Monday, September 5, 2022.

You can pick up a passport booklet or download the natural history explorer corps smartphone app to get going.

Kids and parents alike will find directions, itineraries, and education about a spot of natural or cultural history significance in every one of the state's 29 counties.

In addition, anyone who follows @nhmu on Instagram has an opportunity to win Explorer Corps weekly prize packs.

Anyone can enter the Race to 29 sweepstakes to win one of two week-long road trips in a state-of-the-art Winnebago from Kellville vans.

Check out nhmu.utah.edu/explore for more information.

