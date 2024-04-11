"Faces of Salt Lake County" documents the stories of residents

"Faces of Salt Lake County" documents the stories of the county's residents, ranging from immigrants to sixth generation Utahns.

It was produced by Mayor Jenny Willson's Office of New Americans and was compiled with the support of local youth groups, including Salt Lake County Youth Government and the Salt Lake County 4-H Teen Council.

The book will be available on April 19, 2024 at Mayor Jenny Wilson's Book & Media Club. This event includes a gallery stroll where you can look at the photographs taken by award-winning Utah photographer Bry Cox.

There will also be an opportunity for interaction with some of the book's subjects, offering insights into their experiences and contributions to the county's cultural and social fabric.

One of those is Amira Kherrallah who was born in Central Africa and sought refuge in Chad before moving to the United States, with the aid of the International Rescue Committee.

She became an "external" refuge living outside a refugee camp. In Chad she pursued a bachelor's degree in telecommunications, and now in the US, she takes course in leadership and web design while working full-time.

She is passionate about community service and is the founder of a nonprofit focused on women's health. Despite her new life in the US, she maintains strong ties with her heritage, especially keeping in touch with her family back home.

For more information please visit: slco.org/mayor/bookclub.