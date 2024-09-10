Watch Now
"Faith of Angels", a true story from Utah, is opening in Utah theaters ahead of its nationwide release

"Faith of Angels"
Faith of Angels movie premiered in Utah and is now in theaters across the state.
Back in 1989, the entire country was watching Utah as a dramatic story unfolded.

Ten-year-old Joshua Dennis from Kearns was lost in a mine. He spent five days cold, hungry and afraid in the darkness.

Then, rescuers heard his faint cry for help — and his rescue and survival was called a miracle.

Now, the upcoming movie "Faith of Angels" tells the story of how the rescue even happened.

The movie premiered in Utah on September 9, 2024 and is playing in theaters across the state. It will open nationwide on September 26, 2024.

You can get your tickets at faith-of-angels.com.

