Fall gear you need for camping or your kids sports games

As the camping capital of the nation, the options are endless for spending time together outdoors in Utah.

Whether you're a seasoned backpacker, casual camper or taking your first steps into outdoor adventuring by camping in the backyard, Utah-based Klymit has you covered.

No one wants to sacrifice a comfortable night's sleep when camping so Sierra Krebsbach joined Jenny Hardman in studio with all the fall outdoor gear you need!

Revamp Your Outdoor Sleep System



NEW! - Insulated Klymit Klymaloft ($189.99 MSRP)

Available in three sizes, Regular, XL and Double, the Insulated Klymaloft has an ASTM R-Value ranging from 7.0-7.3, making it the perfect sleeping pad for wherever you adventure.

Insulated Klymit Klymaloft Klymit Drift Camp Pillow ($54.99 MSRP)

Drop it in the dirt, spill on it, drag it on the ground...NO WORRIES! Just flip, roll, and stow to reveal the soft Jersey cotton shell. The Drift Pillow features a durable, easy-to-clean, water resistant outer shell for travel.

Klymit Cedar Mesa Cot ($249.99 MSRP)

Leave behind rocks and sleep off the ground comfortably with the Cedar Mesa Cot. The Cedar Mesa Cot is an easy-to-assemble, durable cot designed to comfortably support your body. The intuitive and intelligent design of the Cedar Mesa Cot delivers a straightforward set up and take down experience.

LIMITED EDITION - Timber Creek Window Canopy ($29.99 MSRP)

The Timber Creek Window Canopy is a simple solution for any car camper. Designed to fit the back windows on most vehicles, the built-in mesh screen and canopy ensure that you are protected from the elements when your window is down, so you can enjoy fresh air without fear of bugs or rain. The Timber Creek Window Canopy is the perfect accessory for adventurers who prefer to sleep in their vehicle while out on the road.

Timber Creek Window Canopy WaterPORT 2.0 Gallon Water Tank ($144.99 MSRP)

The WaterPORT 2.0 Gallon Water Tank, previously the GoSpout, offers two gallons of easily pressurizable water with its built-in Pump Cap.Ideal for any outdoor activity, this portable container is great for washing hands and cleaning equipment, thanks to its built-in nozzle holder and versatile 5-pattern high-pressure nozzle. Easily spray down dirty feet or equipment anywhere with the high-quality, affordable WaterPORT 2.0 Gallon Water Tank.



Add Comfort Around the Campfire



NEW! - GCI Outdoor Puff Rocker ($90 MSRP)

Relax in cozy comfort with the GCI Outdoor Puff Rocker. Featuring an insulated sling-style seat with quilted fabric for enhanced heat retention, you’ll be cradled in warmth during chilly days and cool nights. Patented Spring-Action Rocking Technology™ allows for a smooth rocking motion on flat, hard and soft terrains, creating a portable chair ready for adventure

GCI Outdoor Puff Rocker GCI Outdoor Master Cook Station - ($160 MSRP)

This portable camp kitchen is packed with features (including a soft-shell sink!), making it the perfect addition to your tailgating or camping adventure

ORCA Tini - ($30 MSRP)

Heading somewhere warm this winter? Don’t leave without your ORCA Tini that makes the perfect glass to keep your martini cold and protected from spills.

ORCA Rita - ($30 MSRP)

You'll be livin' La Vida Rita when your marg is ice-cold all day long. Drop in our Stepfit Flex Straw and you're ready for the beach, poolside, or backyard BBQ!.

ORCA Double Barrel 24 oz - ($34 MSRP)

Twice the size of the regular Barrel and the perfect chiller for your old-fashioned, two beers, sweet tea or whatever you need to get the party rolling.



For more gear check them out online at klymit.com.