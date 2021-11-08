Fall in Love this Autumn at the Humane Society of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s Fall and that means it is time to Fall in Love. Now you could fall in love with a person, but why not look to fall in love with an amazing animal at the Humane Society of Utah?

Starting Monday, November 15 and running through Friday, November 19, all adoption fees at the Human Society will be waved. This amazing deal is being made possible by the good people at Mountain America Credit Union who are now in their fourth year of teaming up with the Human Society to get amazing pets their forever home.

“It’s all about getting as many pets homes, before the holidays as we can,” says Brittani Forbush from Mountain America. “And it is about connecting homeless pets with loving families. We’ve help save over 400 pets the last three years and so we are just hoping to save a few hundred more this year though the Fall in Love event and clear the shelter so we can make room for even more pets.”

Appointments are required to meet and great, so to check availability and view safety precautions, please visit utahhumane.org/fallinlove. Interested adopters can book their appointment for a specific day between November 15 - 19 and again, if you do decide to adopt a pet during this week, the adoption fee is waived.

So what are you waiting for? Fall in love this fall and give a pet a forever home. You’ll be glad you did.

