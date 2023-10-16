Fall is a great time to make adjustments around the house to help reduce energy usage

Every fall, Dominion Energy launches a safety awareness campaign to help consumers become aware of how to prepare their furnaces for the winter months ahead.

Therm, from Dominion Energy, says with the arrival of cooler weather, fall is a great time to make some adjustments around the house to help reduce your energy usage.

The first thing you should do is get your furnace inspected by a certified heating contractor to help ensure it's operating safely and efficiently.

Therm also offered these tips:

Check your furnace filter regularly and replace it if necessary.

Give your furnace some space. Your furnace performs best when it has room to breathe.

Don't store any flammable materials near your furnace.

Install a smart thermostat. This will help out your furnace and could lead to cost savings on your utility bill in the long-term.

Move furniture, drapes and anything else obstructing air ducts and cold-air returns. Blocked vents mean poor airflow and excess stress on your furnace.

For more tips and ways to safely and efficiently manage your natural gas service this winter, visit DominionEnergy.com.