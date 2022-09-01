Fall is a great time to work in your garden

Autumn is a great time to spend time outside in the garden, and it's also a great time to plant.

Beuna Tomalino, owner of Basil and Rose, joined us with more on what to plant.

She says fall is a good time to plant any vegetables for a fall harvest, bulbs, perennials, shrubs and trees.

You can read more from her, with her new book Gardening In Survival Times: Growing & Finding Food When Times Are Tough .

