Fall is a great time to work in your garden

Fall Planting
Fall is a great time to get down and dirty in the garden. Here are some good things to plant now.
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 01, 2022
Autumn is a great time to spend time outside in the garden, and it's also a great time to plant.

Beuna Tomalino, owner of Basil and Rose, joined us with more on what to plant.

She says fall is a good time to plant any vegetables for a fall harvest, bulbs, perennials, shrubs and trees.

You can read more from her, with her new book Gardening In Survival Times: Growing & Finding Food When Times Are Tough .

You also can find it at the store, Basil and Rose. It also has unique gardening supplies, organic gardening products, classes and more.

You can visit the store at 2110 Orchard Drive in Bountiful, Utah.

Or learn more at basilandrose.com.

