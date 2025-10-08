Fall is in full swing in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13

Get ready for a spooktacular time at Boo at the Zoo on Thursday, October 9, 2025 through Saturday, October 11, 2025 at Utah's Hogle Zoo. There are Halloween activities, animal encounters and more. Click here for more information.

On Thursday, October 9, 2025, dress up in your Halloween costume and roam around the farm at America West Heritage Center in Wellsville. The Barnyard Boo will have all kinds of games and activities and of course treats. Click here for more information.

The Giant Pumpkin Palooza and Zombie Walk is on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at The Gateway in downtown Salt Lake City. You're invited to take part in the Zombie Walk as well as check out the giant pumpkin weigh-in and other Halloween activities. Click here for more information.

Saturday, October 11, 2025, is a Fall Festival in Richfield. This has something for everyone including local arts & crafts, activities for the whole family and food vendors. Click here for more information.

Mapleton is having a Scarecrow Spectacular on Saturday, October 11, 2025. You can vote for your favorite scarecrow, try line dancing, bid on yummy treats from a harvest bake-off and more! Click here for more information.

Cedar City's Pumpkin Festival is also on Saturday, October 11, 2025. There will be face painting, trick-or-treating, cupcake decorating and other fun activities. Click here for more information.

Enjoy a day of entertainment, games and a car show at Parowan's Fall Fest in the Park on Sasturday, October 11, 2025. You'll also have a prime view of a solar eclipse that morning right there in Parowan. Click here for more information.

In New Harmony on Saturday, October 11, 2025, you're invited to the Apple Festival & Fall Harvest. This is a fundraiser for the town's volunteer firefighters and features kids' games and bounce houses, mechanical bull riding, fire safety demos and lots of vendors. Click here for more information.

Taylorsville's Fall Festival is on Saturday, October 11, 2025. You'll be able to play games, decorate pumkins, take part in pie-eating contests and there will be plenty of photo ops. Click here for more information.

Calling all witches and warlocks! The city of Tooele is having a Witches & Waffles breakfast on Saturday, October 11, 2025. You are encouraged to come hungry and wear your magical attire. Click here for more information.

We've been talking about Making Strides in Utah all month, and it's on Saturday, October 11, 2025 at America First Field in Sandy. Bring the whole family to celebrate breast cancer survivors, thrivers and to remember those who fought the battle. Click here for more information.

