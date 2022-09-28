Fall is in the air in this Family Fun with Fox 13

West Jordan is having a Get to the River festival on Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4:30pm to 7:30pm each day. You can watch artists create chalk art along the Jordan River Trail. Click here for more information.

Come enjoy music, games, photo ops and food at Provo's Fall Food Fest. This is happening Friday, September 30, 2022 from 5pm to 8pm at Memorial Park,

800 E Center St, in Provo. Click here for more information.

Grab your stretchy pants and get ready to eat lots and lots of sweet treats! Sugar High is happening on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Mountain America Expo Center. There will be desserts of all kinds that you can try. Click here for more information.

Head up to Park City for the Scarecrow Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 2pm to 4pm. You can actually build your own scarecrow for everyone to see, or just look at all the other creations. If you do want to build a scarecrow, the city provides straw for stuffing, but you bring everything else like clothing, shoes, hats and props. Click here for more information.

If you're in Moab this weekend, you won't want to miss Barktoberfest. This is happening on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 4pm-7pm at Old City Park. There will be family fun, music, food and adoptable pets, all to benefit the Humane Society of Moab. Click here for more information.

Thanks to Parents Empowered for sponsoring Family Fun with Fox 13 each and every week.

