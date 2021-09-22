Fall is in the air in this week's Family Fun with Fox 13, brought to you by Parents Empowered.

If you're looking for a family-friendly, not-so-scary Halloween straw maze, then Pumpkin Days at Wheeler Farm is sure to delight! There's also a corn pit, tractor track and more starting on September 24. Click here for more information.

What better way to enjoy the changing season than a wagon ride? The Rowley's Red Barn wagons take you for a ride through a fruit farm, corn maze, pumpkin patch and play area. It's all on board September 24 through October 13 at the Red Barn in Santaquin. Get the details here.

Families are invited to a "Park After Dark" on September 24 at the Layton Commons Park. There will be outdoor games and free s'mores around the fire pits. Be sure to dress for the weather and kick off the fall season. You can get more information by clicking here.

Santa Clara's Annual Swiss Days is truly a home-town celebration filled with history and fun. It celebrates the town's Swiss pioneers and includes a 5K, pancake breakfast, parade and a festival, concert and more! It's going on September 23-25. See the details here.

The Young Living Farm in Mona is reopening with a bang! Start your fall off to a fun start at the Fall Festival and Draft Horse Show. You can see all the work they've been doing on the farm that now includes a deli, bed & breakfast, gift shop and more. The Fall Festival runs September 24 through September 26. Click here for more information.

If you love food trucks and seeing good friends, come hang out at the Youthlinc Office in Brickyard Plaza on Saturday, September 25 from 5-8pm. Learn all about the Food Truck Event by clicking here.