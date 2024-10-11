Fall is officially here and this often means 'sick season'.

Dr. Michelle Hofmann, Executive Medical Director Pediatrician for the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, says a. The main illnesses we see during the fall and winter months are the flu, RSV, pneumonia, and COVID.

These infections ramp up during the fall, so you want to be prepared early on so your body can fight them off once they're exposed.

Simple, everyday actions can keep you—and those you care about—healthy:



Stay home when you're sick.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

Wash your hands often.

Get enough sleep and exercise.

Eat a healthy diet.

Get vaccinated

Dr. Hofmann says the most effective way to make sure you stay healthy is to make sure you and your family are up to date on the available vaccines.

Doctors recommend everyone 6 months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year, with few exceptions. This year's flu vaccine protects you against 3 different flu viruses.

Everyone 6 months of age and older are also recommended to get a COVID-19 vaccine this fall or winter, with few exceptions.

Some people, including people 65 and older, should get a vaccine to prevent pneumonia and RSV. Many adults 65 and older don't realize how severely these illnesses can impact them.

RSV, for example, is often thought as only being dangerous to babies and young children. The reality is that for older adults, RSV can quickly become very serious or even fatal, and lead to other complications, like pneumonia.

People 65 and older are also more likely to have severe complications from getting the flu and COVID. Because of that, there are high-dose vaccines available to people 65 and older.

Some viruses can change or mutate faster than others. Flu and COVID are two viruses that change from year-to-year. That's why we need to get a vaccine every year, so our bodies know how to best fight the viruses that we will most likely be exposed to. It is important to get the most up-to-date vaccine against diseases like the flu and COVID - even if you've been vaccinated in the past.

Dr. Hofmann says, "It boils down to this - it is always better to prevent a disease than to treat one after it occurs. Many illnesses that we have vaccines for can be much more serious than people think. Vaccines can stop those diseases in their tracks or minimize their worst effects (like severe illness, hospitalization, or even death), even if you do get sick."

Vaccines have been developed over many years with rigorous scientific efforts. Each one has gone through stringent testing and research to make sure that they are safe and as effective as possible.

Research and safety monitoring have shown the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks.

Vaccines are available at healthcare provider offices, pharmacies, local health departments, and community health centers.

Many pharmacies offer some vaccinations free of charge or for low cost, regardless of your insurance.

The Vaccines for Children program also helps families find free vaccines for their children. Ask your child's doctor if they participate in this program.

Call to check vaccine availability and costs before getting a vaccine.

Up2date.utah.gov has more answers to common questions and where to find vaccines near you.