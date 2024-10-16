With the warm weather we've been having this fall, chances are you haven't turned on your furnace yet.

But, don't let the winter weather creep up on you.

Therm, the spokesperson for Dominion Energy, says fall is the perfect time to get your furnace inspected by a certified heating contractor to help ensure your furnace is operating safely and efficiently.

But that's not the only thing you can do to prepare for colder weather.

Therm says check your furnace filter and replace it if necessary. Plus, give your furnace some space. It performs best when it has room to breathe.

Never store any flammable materials next to your furnace and have the ductwork checked for cracks, dust buildup, rust or mold.

Therm also recommends installing a smart thermostat. This will help your furnace and could lead to cost savings on your utility bill in the long term.

Speaking of thermostats, check the settings to make sure the system turns on/off at the right temperatures.

Install a carbon monoxide alarm near sleeping areas, and on each level of your home. But don't forget to change their batteries and test them as well.

Move furniture, rapes, and anything else obstructing air ducts and cold-air returns. Blocked vents mean poor airflow and excess stress on your furniture.

You can get more tips at dominionenergy.com.