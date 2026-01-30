Families are tackling their nutritional gaps with a drink created by a Utah mom & lab scientist

For years Katy Monson's daughter struggled with constipation and she refused to drink the recommended remedy because of its taste and texture.

When Katy realized there wasn't a better option, she decided to create something better. In addition to being a mom, Katy is a lab scientist, meaning she's studied every bodily fluid and run countless diagnosis tests.

She says, "And here's what I know: many health issues are preventable with better nutrition."

That's when Sips Club was born.

Sips Club has three different products:

1. Veggie Sips supports digestion. It helps with constipation, bloating, and gut comfort using a gentle, science-backed blend of digestive enzymes that help your body break food down and feel better.

2. Protein Sips supports balanced blood sugar and steady energy. Katy says, "We like to explain metabolism like a campfire, sugar burns fast and crashes, like dry leaves." Protein and fiber burn slow and steady, like a sappy log. Protein Sips are built to fuel your body the steady way.

3. Support Sips supports energy and focus. They use a 1:2 ratio of caffeine and L-theanine, an amino acid that keeps your mind calm and focused. You get clean, steady energy, without the jitters or crash from soda, coffee, or energy drinks.

You can get a discount with your order at sipsclub.com/discount/THEPLACE20 .

