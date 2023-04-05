Families can gather at Little America for Easter brunch or dinner

Little America Hotel is a family owned and operated hotel in the heart of Salt Lake City.

Situated on 10 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, and just across the street from its sister property, The Grand America Hotel, Little America is a one-of-a-kind destination for locals and travelers to meet, relax and enjoy a delicious meal.

This Sunday, April 9, 2023 families can gather at Little America Hotel to celebrate Easter.

Little America Hotel will serve an Easter brunch buffet in the hotel's stunning Grand Ballroom from 10am – 2pm.

The brunch buffet will include a cold and hot food selection, a seafood station, a carving station, a breakfast selection, made-to-order omelets and crepes, a variety of delicious pastries, and plenty of options for kids.

The hotel's signature restaurant, Lucky H Bar and Grill, will offer an Easter dinner buffet from 4-8:30pm.

Menu highlights include a Charcuterie Board with olives, cured meats and cheeses; Smoked Salmon & Steamed Fish with condiments and mini bagels; Roasted Leg od Lamb, New York Steak Au Poivre and Baked Salmon Filet; and from the carving station, guests can enjoy Herb Crusted Tri Tip, Honey Glazed Ham or Slow Roaster Prime Rib of Beef.

Online reservations are required and can be made at saltlake.littleamerica.com.