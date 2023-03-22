Families can have a theater experience with a family-friendly movie

Matt Brown, CEO of Living Scriptures, says they produce and distribute animated, scripture-based stories through your favorite streaming device.

Their HD video and audio are very similar to Netflix over the Internet.

Right now Lamb of God is one of the featured films on the platform, and it is a perfect fit for Easter.

In addition to the streaming platform, Living Scriptures now has a way for families to enjoy a theatrical experience.

Every month the offer a different movie at participating theaters in Salt Lake, Davis, Weber and Utah Counties.

Their next event is April 10 where the movie Miracle at Manchester will be shown. You can get more information about that here.

You can learn more at livingscriptures.com.