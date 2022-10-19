Families in the Ogden are Learning How to See What's Right in Front of Them

Spending time with your kids doing things they enjoy, no matter how old they are, helps strengthen parent-child relationships.

When you do fun things together, those are the times kids are more likely to open up about their thoughts and feelings.

Research shows when kids feel close to their parents, they're less likely to engage in substance use.

Bonding can happen anywhere, especially at Gandy Dancer in Ogden over your favorite flavor of ice cream or enjoying the library area together!

Parents and their kids are invited to come to Gandy Dancer at 3920 Washington Boulevard and see the interactive displays that address the hidden dangers of alcohol, vaping and prescription drugs.

The store is partnering with Bonneville Communities That Care to bring awareness to the dangers of underage drinking and drug misuse.

Use the giant book and the 3D visuals throughout the store as conversation starters to talk to your kids about protecting their developing brains from the harms of substance use.

The display will increase parents' awareness of the challenges and risks their kids are facing and it will help parents learn how to see what's right in front of them.

You can visit parentslearntosee.org to learn more about how to have these conversations.

