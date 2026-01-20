Family conversations can impact organ donation

DonorConnect is the organization that connects organ, tissue and eye donors with recipients.

They want the public to be informed about donation, so they can make the best decision for themselves.

We talked with Robert Lucas, a published author, who has written about how family conversations can impact donor donation.

His book, "From Heartbreak to Hope", takes readers on the journey of donations, both from the families who say yes and the requestors who guide them.

Even though donation provides the gift of life, it's a personal decision. However, DonorConnect encourages everyone to talk with their families about their decision.

If they're not aware of your choice, it could cause unintentional distress at a difficult time.

Donation not only saves lives but leaves a legacy. Many donor families keep in touch with their loved ones' recipients and even build meaningful relationships.

You are encouraged to visit donorconnect.life to educate yourself about organ, tissue and eye donation.