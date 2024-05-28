Watch Now
Family-friendly activities all summer long

'The PLACE' on Main Street
We talk with the Mayor of Bountiful about the city's history which dates back to some of the state's earliest settlers.
Posted at 1:58 PM, May 28, 2024
It's the unofficial start of summer, and FOX13 is excited to be starting a new feature called "The PLACE on Main Street."

This is where TV hosts Morgan Saxton and Jenny Hardman visit home towns across the state of Utah to show off some of the popular places people meet, eat and shop.

From history dating back to some of Utah's earliest settlers to family-friendly summer events, we're begin at Bountiful's Main Street.

Kendalyn Harris, Mayor of Bountiful, took Morgan on a walk along Main Street to show her some of the staples in the city including restaurants and shops.

She also mentioned some of the tourist attractions residents and visitors can enjoy year-round.

For a list of all the summer activities going on through the city of Bountiful visit their website.

Watch 'The PLACE' weekdays at 1 p.m. to discover new places to visit in Utah.

